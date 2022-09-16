Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state has been closed for at least six hours.

Members of the public wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch - who died on 8 September aged 96 - at Westminster Hall were told by government officials shortly before 10am on Friday (16.09.22) that they cannot join the line at the moment, with a further update expected later in the afternoon.

A messaged shared by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport stated: "HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept

"Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

"Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.

"Check back for further updates."

The closure came less than an hour before the department warned they may be forced to close the queue.

They had previously written: "HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:08AM, 16 Sept

"Southwark Park is extremely busy. Entry to the queue will be paused if it reaches capacity

"If you are planning to join, please consider waiting until numbers have reduced."

At 8am, the estimated queuing time was 11 hours, but just an hour later, mourners were warned they would be in the line for roughly 14 hours before being admitted into Westminster Hall.

People began queuing to see the queen's coffin on Monday (12.09.22) evening ahead of admittance on Wednesday (14.09.22) at 5pm.

In the early hours of Thursday (15.09.22) morning, officials made the decision to have two queues inside the building filing past the coffin on two sides in order to reduce waiting times.

And members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the monarch have been warned they need to be in the queue by 12.30am on Monday (19.09.22) in order to make it into Westminster Hall before it closes at 6.30am, hours before her funeral is due to take place.