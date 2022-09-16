Jeff Bridges was "at death's door" when he contracted Covid-19 while battling cancer.

The 'Big Lebowski' actor - who has been in remission since September 2021 - was undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he caught the respiratory illness in January 2021 and he was left struggling because the treatment he'd been having left him with "nothing to fight" off the virus.

He told E! News: "The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it.

"I was just really at death's door a couple of times there."

Jeff spent more than four months in hospital and feared he wouldn't be able to work again or even walk his daughter Haley, 36, down the aisle when she got married, so he feels fortunate the people around him stayed positive.

He said: "I remember the doctors saying to me, ‘Jeff, you gotta fight.'

"had no idea what they were talking about. I thought, ‘Man, I'm in surrender mode here.' With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everybody brought me back."

The 72-year-old star - who also has Isabelle, 41, and Jessie, 39, with wife Susan Geston - won't take his loved ones for granted following his brush with death.

He said: "Sue and I were looking at each other and we went, ‘How lucky are we?' I hug that girl and I get recharged. It's right there, so accessible.

"I'm being conscious of stuff that's just right in front of me like love and my family and all of the stuff that's available for me. I'm just really loving this obvious thing that we live with all the time and take for granted.

"So often things are right on our nose that we don't appreciate. But it turns out there are many positive sides in my life that came out of that experience."