Queen Consort Camilla has been nursing a broken toe while carrying out ceremonial duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The 75-year-old royal is said to be in "quite a lot of pain" but has ignored her discomfort to be by the side of her husband, King Charles, as they toured the UK meeting well-wishers and carrying out official duties over the week since her mother-in-law passed away at the age of 96.

A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it. It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper.”

It is believed Camilla - who retreated to her home in Wiltshire for a day of reflection on Thursday (15.09.22) - sustained the injury before Elizabeth's death but insisted on continuing with her duties.

A spokesperson for the king refused to comment.

They said: "Medical matters are private.”

The queen consort was by Charles' side last Friday (09.09.22) when they met members of the public outside Buckingham Palace before he recorded his first address to the nation in his new role as king.

The following day, she spent an hour on her feet at the Accession Council ceremony at London's St James' Palace before flying to Scotland on Monday (12.09.22) for a service and vigil at Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral.

Charles and Camilla were in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (13.09.22) to meet officials and members of the public, and on Wednesday (14.09.22) they returned to London for the procession accompanying the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, though the queen consort travelled by car with female members of the royal family.

Thursday was a day off for the couple, but on Friday (16.09.22), they will return to official duties with a trip to Wales.