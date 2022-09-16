TikTok has followed in the footsteps of BeReal with TikTok Now.

The video-sharing giant will now encourage users to take a candid snap or 10-second video daily.

It said in a blog post: "TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok - a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most."

"TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you."

French app BeReal launched in 2020, and became increasingly popular only recently, with users prompted to take a picture of themselves and their surroundings during a random two-minute slot.

TikTok added: "We're experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks. In the US, TikTok Now can be accessed from the TikTok app.

"In other regions, TikTok Now may be available as a new TikTok Now app, too.

"We'll continue to enhance the user experience as we learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format."

And it looks like Meta-owned Instagram is also set to jump on the hype, with the app testing out its Candid Challenges feature.