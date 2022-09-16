Parents reportedly have to sign non-disclosure agreements before their children can attend Kanye West's new private Christian school Donda Academy.

The ‘Famous’ rapper, 45, set up the educational establishment to “prepare students” to become “leaders” by instilling “integrity and care” but to be a pupil there, their guardians must sign documents stating they cannot talk about what goes on in the building.

Two families, whose children are among the less than 100 students at the school, told Rolling Stone they had to sign the NDAs as part of the admission process.

However, consultant Tamar Andrews debunked the claims, insisting parents only have to sign an "informal agreement", but didn't specify what that was.

He added: "“Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school,.

“The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.”

Kanye's friend and collaborator, Malik Yusuf, insisted the "sense of privacy" offered by the school is one of its big draws, as well as the rest of its ethos and its environment.

He said: “People choose to bring their kids to Donda Academy for a sense of privacy.

"A sense of care, a sense of concern, a sense of love, an environment of health, and an environment of wealth, an environment of learning, and putting God as a focus.”

“The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees.

“I don’t think Kanye needs to tell the world what he’s doing so that he can be under more scrutiny.”

According to the website, pupils attending will follow “full school worship; core classes of language arts, math and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including world language, visual art, film, choir, and parkour”.

Malik hailed his friend's vision for the school.

He said: “I want to be emphatic that there’s never been a time that Kanye West did not want to do this. I think people don’t understand the gravity of that.

“This man always wanted to create a school in his mama’s name… Look at what we’re doing with the choir and the fashion in school – I don’t think there’s a venture capitalist or anybody that’s had a vision this clear on what education can look like for you.”

No other information about the school’s structure and format has been made available.