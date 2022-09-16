Investigation underway after hacker forces Uber to shut down app

Uber confirmed an investigation into a cybersecurity breach is underway after a teenager hacked into its computer systems.

On Thursday (15.09.22), an 18 year old forced the ride-hailing service's app to be shut down after sending inappropriate messages and indecent images to staff, according to Sam Curry, an engineer at Yuga Labs who was in communication with the hacker.

And the Uber communications team tweeted: "We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available."

He expanded to The New York Times: "They pretty much have full access to Uber. This is a total compromise, from what it looks like."

The hacker sent a text claiming to be from Uber's IT department and is alleged to have got them to share the password to access the system.

He then sent employees the message: "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach."

However, they assumed it was someone having a laugh, with Curry noting that "instead of doing anything, a good portion of the staff was interacting and mocking the hacker."

They were also forced to shut down the staff messaging service Slack.

A warning read: "URGENT: All Uber employees should stop using Slack until further notice. We are working to resolve an issue and will send additional updates."

