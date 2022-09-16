Danniella Westbrook’s son Kai Jenkins has launched an OnlyFans account under the pseudonym Jordan Powers.

The 25 year old is posting racy content on the adult subscription platform under the handle @iamjordanpowers, and has been advertising his new venture via his Twitter account (@KJ_Artist).

Kai has also made videos promoting his OnlyFans account and has boasted to potential subscribers that he is "packing so much, you'd think I was in the removal game”.

A shirtless Kai posted one video online in which he says: “Hey, what's going on, it's Jordan Powers, make sure you subscribe to the OnlyFans. I've got a Crypto business and a whole lot more content. I've been packing so much, you'd think I was in the removal game.”

He has so far posted 32 photos and four videos to his OnlyFans and has promised subscribers racy collaborations with other performers soon.

Kai has previously tried to launch a music career as a rapper releasing music online as KJ and Fuego, and in the past has also described himself as a model and music producer. He also launched a short-lived podcast.

Danniella, 48, gave birth to Kai in 1996 when she was 23 and had found fame in 'EastEnders'. His father is car dealer Robert Fernandez, who the actress dated for two years before they split in 1998.

Kai also has a half-sister sister Jody Jenkins, who was born in 2001 during her 12-year marriage to businessman Kevin Jenkins, whose surname Kai took.

In 2012, Danniella told Jeremy Kyle during a television interview how she had taken five grams of cocaine a day when she was expecting Kai.

Danniella has also opened up about the shame she feels as a parent to Kai and Jody, due to her drug taking and excessive boozing.

Speaking to Kai on his Firecast podcast, she said: “It's caused you nothing but heartache and pain.

"It's about consistency, love, nurturing, stability. I haven't always given you that. All right, I was clean for 14 years. But before that your life was s***.

"I'm not going to beat around the bush. You might have looked like you had everything in the world, but your life was s*** because I wasn't present.

"I know I've caused you guys a lot of hassle you didn't need - a lot of shame, a lot of bullying.

"I don't know if I would have the love and the patience if it was one of my family members."