Kourtney Kardashian is all about "painful" beauty treatments.

The Poosh founder - who has just launched a sustainable boohoo collection - has insisted she is not afraid of "needling and blood" if it gives her flawless skin.

The raven-haired beauty - who was filmed getting her vagina steamed with roses to help stimulate pregnancy amid her and husband Travis Barker's IVF journey for her family's Hulu show 'The Kardashians' - told E! News: "Zone into the pain.

"It's all for a good cause."

She continued: "I'm down for some painful treatments, like needles, needling and blood. And I don't numb, I'm not into numbing creams. I like to feel it and experience it and know that it's working."

The 43-year-old reality star said she approached fast fashion brand boohoo about a collaboration because she wanted to use her huge platform to persuade them to change practices and consider the firm's carbon footprint.

Kourtney - who has three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick - said: "The first thing you think about with fast fashion is how it's bad for the planet.

"So, I felt like why not use this opportunity and take my platform and try to push the fast fashion brands to try to make change?"

She added: "I said to boohoo, 'How cool would it be if you guys make all these changes and then everyone would feel like they want to get their clothes here because nothing else compares?' I think getting to that place would be really cool."