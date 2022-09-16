Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation battle is going to be the subject of a new movie.

The former couple spent several months locked in a legal battle over a 2018 op-ed the 36-year-old actress wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse but in June, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who wasn't named in the article - was awarded over $10 million in damages, while the 'Aquaman' star received $2 million in a counter suit.

Both stars are appealing the verdicts, which came over a year after the 59-year-old actor lost a libel case in the UK after The Sun newspaper branded him a "wife beater" and a subsequent appeal.

And now, the pair's turbulent relationship and the resulting legal battle will be the focus of a film titled 'Hot Take: The Depp/ Heard Trial', with Mark Hapka and Megan Davis signed up to play the Hollywood stars.

Melissa Marty has been cast as Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, while Marry Carrig will portray Elaine Bredehoft, who served as Amber's attorney.

Sara Lohman will direct from a script by Guy Nicolucci.

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi, said in a statement: "With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer."

Amber appealed the judge's decision in the defamation case on July 21.

The 'Danish Girl' star was denied a request for a mistrial a week earlier after arguing one of the jurors on the case should not have been sitting as his summons was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

And her ex-husband's lawyers later admitted they would have "moved on" and not filed a counter appeal if Amber hadn't submitted her paperwork.

Camille said: “It was expected. I mean she’s indicated since the day she lost the trial that she was going to appeal.

“It’s pretty standard legal procedure. We just hope that the court will uphold the verdict which we think was the right verdict and allow both parties to move on.”