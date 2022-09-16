Kim Kardashian finds it "embarrassing" when her children interrupt her work calls.

The 41-year-old reality star admitted it's not unusual for one of North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm - who she has with ex-husband Kanye West - to come into the room when she's in a Zoom meeting at home and she always feels awkward when it happens.

Kim appeared on a panel at 'A Day of Unreasonable Conservation' lead by Baratunde Thurston and film producer Scott Budnick, and the latter praised her willingness to get involved with a call on any subject, even when her four kids are “running around” in the background.

Kim quipped in response: “So embarrassing”.

Scott said: "This woman right here, it's like we find out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners football team ... She's on every Zoom. 'Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in learning about the case.' Okay, we're on a Zoom that night, with all of her kids running around the Zoom.”

He later added that Kim “cannot” get them away despite how hard she tries.

Scott said: "No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room."

The SKIMS founder’s offspring are no stranger to the internet with North once going on live on TikTok recently without parental consent.

She announced: "Mom, I'm live,” before Kim scolded her, saying: "No, stop. You're not allowed to.”

‘The Kardashians’ star addressed the issue having “rules” in her home about social media in conversation with journalist Bari Weiss, who reminded Kim she broke the rules when she was younger.

Kim said: "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them."

"I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above.But in my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologised to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."