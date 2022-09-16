David Beckham shed a tear as he filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.

The 47-year-old football star had joined the queue in London to see the coffin of the late British monarch - who is lying in state at Westminster Hall following her death on 8 September at the age of 96 - at around 2am on Friday (16.09.22) and was seen looking emotional as he paid his respects to her after a 13-hour wait.

He told ITV: ""Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways. I can speak on my behalf of the amount of times I was able to meet her through my career.

"Every time we stood there and wore those Three Lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save Our Queen - that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special."

The former England captain - who is married to ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and has Brooklyn, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 as well as 10-year-old daughter Harper with her - attended alone wearing a dark flat cap and explained that the "most special" moment with Her Late Majesty was when he was awarded an OBE for services to football back in 2003.

He said: "The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE. I took my grandparents with me who were huge royalists. I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life to be around Her Majesty. It's a sad day, but a day to remember."

Whilst in the queue, David - who was recognised by other mourners and posed for photos with them - explained that he had initially expected that the wait time would be a little shorter in the early hours of the morning but he turned out to be mistaken.

He said: "I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter - I was wrong!"

In the wake of the Queen's death on September 8 at the age of 96, the former Manchester United midfielder took to Instagram to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her 70 years on the throne, and also offer his condolences to the Royal Family, which includes her son, King Charles III.

Beckham wrote: "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, the Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership."