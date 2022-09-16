Queen Elizabeth's children have led her vigil at Westminster Hall.

The late monarch - who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign - is currently lying in state in London and her children King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward headed up a 15-minute vigil to their mother on Friday (16.09.22) while wearing military dress as they stood by her coffin.

King Charles - who acceded to the throne the moment his mother passed - at the head of the edge of the stage, near the head of the coffin while his siblings were arranged on the other sides.

Members of the public - who have faced a 20-hour wait to pay their own respects to Queen Elizabeth - continued to file past the coffin in silence.

Immediately after the moment had passed, a mourner called Rebecca told ITV news: ""It was just incredible to see, we queued for 12 hours to get there and it just happened that we were there at that time so it was a really special moment to see them there and I felt so much for them. So much emotion went through me and my daughter. To be there when they were there was incredible."

The Queen's grandchildren Princesses 'Eugenie and Beatrice - who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess York, - could be seen on the platform to the side of the coffin along with their cousin Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

King Charles - who was seen to arrive at the scene a little before 7:30pm - left the event just before 8:15pm as the crowds outside cheered.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the monarch have been warned they need to be in the queue by 12.30am on Monday (19.09.22) in order to make it into Westminster Hall before it closes at 6.30am, just hours before the Queen's funeral is to take place.