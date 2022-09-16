Entry to the accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state will re-open at midday on Saturday (16.09.22)

The late monarch - who passed away on September 8 at the age if 96 following a 70-year-reign - has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday so that members of the public could pay their respects, but the queue for those with disabilities had grown so large it was closed on Friday evening but entry will resume tomorrow.

A messaged shared by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport stated: "The accessible queue is paused and will resume at midday tomorrow All entry slots have been allocated up until this time, when more will be made available For everyone's comfort, please do not attempt to join the accessible queue before midday tomorrow."

It comes just hours after the organisation were forced to halt entry to the queue for disabled mourners after the wait time had reached an estimated 22 hours.

At the time, they tweeted: "The accessible queue is at capacity for today and entry for allocation of wristbands is currently paused. Those with wristbands and entry times will still be able to view the Lying-in-State Please do not attempt to join until it resumes Check back for further updates."

Members of the public who do not require disabled access to pay their respects had also been stopped from queueing after the wait time exceeded 30 hours, but they now face a wait of 24 hours as the organisation warned them of cold temperatures overnight.

The department tweeted: "Entry to the queue has reopened. Expected queuing time is over 24 hours. Overnight temperatures will be cold."