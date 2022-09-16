Aston Villa and Southampton held a minute of silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth before the match on Friday.

The two Premier League clubs were poised to play against each other at Villa Park in Birmingham when the crowds at the 42,000-seater stadium fell silent to remember Her Majesty - who died at the age of 96 on 8 September following a 70-year reign - before coming together for a rendition of 'God Save the King', led by soprano Laura Wright, in honour of King Charles who acceded to the throne immediately upon his mother's death.

Prior to the game, attendees heard: "Everyone at Aston Villa and Southampton football clubs share the sorrow of the nation at the passing of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We recognise her immense contribution to the nation, life of dedication and remarkable service. Please now join us to observe a minute's silence in her memory, which will be followed by the singing of the national anthem, led by Laura Wright."

In a tweet, Premier League said: "We pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of dedication and duty to the nation and the world."

The two rival teams faced each other in unison during the tribute before Aston Villa claimed victory in the game, scoring one-nil against Southhampton.

The memorial comes just a day after Aston Villa manager and former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard sent his condoloences to the royal family, noting that the King's eldest son Prince William had visited the club a number of times, whilst he had been "lucky enough" to meet his youngest son Harry over the years.

He wrote: "We’re lucky at Villa to have had regular visits from William and I’ve been lucky enough to meet Harry over the years due to England commitments. We’d like to pay our respects from a club point of view, and we’ll show that tomorrow night pre-game. I’m sure the fans will back that up during the game. Hopefully we can give a performance for the boys to be proud of.