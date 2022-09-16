The wait time to visit Queen Elizabeth's coffin currently stands at 19 hours.

The late monarch - who died at the age of 96 on September 8 following a 70-year reign - is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects but mourners now face a wait time of at least 19 and a half hours.

A message shared by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport stated:"Entry to the queue is at Southwark Park. Expected queueing time is at least 19.5 hours. Overnight temperatures will be cold."

Just hours earlier, the organization had warned those who wished to pay their respects to Her Late Majesty and visit her coffin, that they could be facing a wait time of over 24 hours when officials reopened the queue after being forced to close entry due to exceptionally high numbers.

Since the Queen's coffin arrived in Westminster on Wednesday, mourners have faced queueing times of up to 30 hours but the initial closure came less than an hour before the department warned they may be forced to close the queue.

They had previously written: "HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:08AM, 16 Sept

"Southwark Park is extremely busy. Entry to the queue will be paused if it reaches capacity

"If you are planning to join, please consider waiting until numbers have reduced."

At 8am, the estimated queuing time was 11 hours, but just an hour later, mourners were warned they would be in the line for roughly 14 hours before being admitted into Westminster Hall.

People began queuing to see the queen's coffin on Monday (12.09.22) evening ahead of admittance on Wednesday (14.09.22) at 5pm.

In the early hours of Thursday (15.09.22) morning, officials made the decision to have two queues inside the building filing past the coffin on two sides in order to reduce waiting times.

And members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the monarch have been warned they need to be in the queue by 12.30am on Monday (19.09.22) in order to make it into Westminster Hall before it closes at 6.30am, hours before her funeral is due to take place.