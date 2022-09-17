A man has been arrested for grabbing Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

Officers tackled the man to the floor after he rushed towards the coffin and tried to lift the Royal Standard, which was draped over the coffin of the late royal.

The shocking incident took place 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday (16.09.22), when the man shoved mourners aside, including a seven-year-old girl, and rushed towards the coffin.

He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

One witness told MailOnline: "We saw him (the man) in the queue from the beginning of the queue and throughout the day, he was by himself.

"When we entered the room we were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident. A lady screamed as it happened it was quite unnerving. Although he was detained and people kept calm and carried on."

Another witness, Tracey Holland, whose seven-year-old niece, Darcy, was pushed aside by the man, said: "A person decided they were going to push my seven-year-old niece out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don't know what. She was grabbed out the way and the police had him within two seconds.

"(It was) terrible, absolutely terrible, so disrespectful and unbelievable - and this poor little seven-year-old child, this is her lasting memory of the Queen."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 10pm on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody."

A spokesperson for the UK Parliament said: "'We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.

"They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted."

The wait times to see the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall have varied from 13 to 24-hours.