Gene Simmons doesn't fear death.

The KISS rocker, 73, has insisted that unless a car drives into him, he's not scared of dying, and he will go out knowing what an "amazing life" he's been blessed with.

Speaking to Goldmine magazine, he said: "I'd be a complete arsehole, certainly more than I am now, if I wasn't grateful for this amazing life.

"I mean, if it ended today, I know that my tombstone would say, 'Thank you and good night.'

What more could you hope for?

"So I'm not afraid of death unless a car is coming straight into your face.

You kind of go, 'Oh my God!' But that's just instinct."

The 'Detroit Rock City' hitmaker added how he wants to ensure his finances are in order before leaves this world, so his family doesn't have any hefty bills to pay.

Asked if he thinks about his own mortality more now he's in his 70s, he replied: "I do, but only in terms of pragmatism, which is how up to date is the will.

"I want to make sure there are no taxes, there are no liens, there's nothing so that my family and my kids get taken care of, just sort of pragmatic taking care of business."

Gene - who previously dated fellow music stars Cher and Diana Ross - has daughter Sophie, 30, and son Nick, 33, with wife Shannon Tweed.