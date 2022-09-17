'Just Dance 2023' features dances to hits by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The next edition of the popular video game series - which will be available on Nintendo Switch from November 22 - was unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward Showcase at the weekend and promises to provide a “never-ending party experience" with 40 bangers.

As well as fresh tunes to boogie to, the design has been overhauled with a new user interface, further defined facial expressions, and plenty more.

The most exciting addition, however, is a new online multiplayer feature to dance with friends.

Ubisoft will also be providing free content “on an ongoing basis".

The hugely popular series has sold more than 80 million units to date.

The first game launched on the Wii in 2009.

'Just Dance 2023' is the follow-up to 2021's 'Just Dance 2022'.

The 'Just Dance 2023' songs so far:

• 'Physical' by Dua Lipa

• 'More' by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns Seraphine

• 'CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!' by Justin Timberlake

• 'Love Me Land' by Zara Larsson

• 'Locked Out of Heaven' by Bruno Mars

• 'STAY' by The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber

• 'Sweet But Psycho' by Ava Max

• 'Rather Be' by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

• 'If You Wanna Party' by The Just Dancers