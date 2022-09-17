Will Packer says movie making is "always" a risk.

The 48-year-old producer has overseen the production of almost 30 blockbusters through his self-titled company including the likes of 'Girls Trip, 'Little' and 'What Men Want' and "loves" that his latest movie 'Beast' - which stars Idris Elba as a recently widowed doctor who must fight to escape a lion in South Africa - is an entirely original action film and is not based on a comic book.

He said: "Here's the reality. All films are a risk. Period. Anytime you're going in and putting a bunch of money behind a narrative, it's gonna be a risk. But we're risk takers, that's why we're in this business. And I love the fact that this is an intellectual property that is not based on a comic book. And I have nothing against comic book movies but it's an original IP, we've got in my opinion one of the best actors in the world and it is one of those fun escapism-type movies but it does have gravitas and weight."

'Beast' has been released exclusively in cinemas and the movie mogul went on to call for "diverse" ways of going to the movies, whether it be in person or streaming at home.

He told HeyUGuys: "I think that we should have a diversity of content being made for cinemas or for streaming,or wherever audiences are. I think it's a win a movie like 'Beast' even exists in the marketplace. Just the fact that it exists is a win!"