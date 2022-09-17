Former US President Donald Trump has been invited to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Washington DC.

The 76-year-old businessman was left off the guest list for the funeral in London but received an invite from the British government for the "Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II", according to The Telegraph newspaper.

The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral, which can hold around 1,700 people, on Wednesday (21.09.22).

The cathedral has previously hosted state funerals for former US Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George HW Bush.

Queen Elizabeth's US memorial service is being arranged by the British embassy in Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to the Queen's funeral in London on Monday (19.09.22).

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with Biden accepting.

She said: "The invitation was extended to the US government for the President and the First Lady only."

In a previous statement about Queen Elizabeth after her death, Trump wrote: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!"