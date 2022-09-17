Queen Elizabeth's staff are "incandescent with grief" over her death.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away peacefully at her Balmoral estate on September 8 and, despite her age, the Queen's staff were left shocked by her death.

A source told PEOPLE that her staff are "devastated", adding: "They are incandescent with grief. However much you are prepared for it, after a lifetime of service, it was still a terrible shock."

Meanwhile, in an emotional first speech after her death, King Charles, 73, paid tribute to his "darling Mama".

He said: "Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn.” And he said: “Whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love.

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."