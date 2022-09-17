Queen Elizabeth's beloved dog Candy died just months before her.

The British monarch passed away aged 96 on September 8, and it's been revealed that she suffered a heartbreaking loss when her Dachshund Corgi cross (Dorgi) passed away this summer at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands - where the queen died - aged 18.

According to the Daily Mail, the "distraught" queen had Candy's remains flown to London to be buried in Windsor.

Earlier this year, the late monarch - who owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime - shared an adorable encounter with the dorgi at Windsor Castle while celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne

As the dog walked out of the room, she said: "And where did you come from?"

She then quipped: "I know what you want."

The queen's surviving corgis will be cared for by the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said last weekend that he and Sarah will take on the pets, named Muick and Sandy – who were gifted to the late monarch by the duke during lockdown to keep her entertained while her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and she was staying in Windsor.

Her Majesty's dogs were each descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI.

A source also revealed the Duke of York would take the dogs into his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

An insider was quoted by The Sun saying: “It's fascinating – Charles is now King, Camilla is Queen Consort, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales… (Andrew) just gets the dogs.

“At least he's got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from Royal duties.”

In early 2021, the Queen was given two new puppies, one corgi, and one dorgi.

The monarch named the dorgi Fergus after an uncle, her mother’s brother, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in World War I in 1915.

Muick was named after a favourite spot near Balmoral Castle, where she traditionally spent her summers.

The late monarch was left devastated after five-month-old Fergus died just weeks after she received him, shortly after Prince Philip also died, in April 2021, aged 99.

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.