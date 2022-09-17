Dan Reynolds and his wife of 11 years, Aja Volkman, have separated.

The 35-year-old singer's marriage had many ups and downs, and just last year, he recalled how he didn't speak to his spouse for seven months and was "driving to the lawyer's office to sign the divorce papers" in 2018 when his estranged wife sent him a text which ultimately saved their marriage.

However, the pair - who have four children together, Arrow, 10, Coco, five, Valentine, two, and five-year-old Gia - have once again gone their separate ways.

In a social media statement on Saturday (17.09.22), Dan said: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

He had said the text had "turned [his] perspective upside down".

The multi-skilled star shared at the time: "She said she didn't need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations."

Dan told how they "ditched the lawyers and went to lunch", and the meal marked a new beginning for the pair.

He added on TikTok: "It felt like the first date again. We called off the divorce."

And the music star explained how the message inspired the group's song 'Follow You'.

He wrote: "I wrote this song after I got that text."

Dan and Aja sought therapy to get their relationship back on track after deciding to reconcile.

He previously said: "We've been going through marriage counselling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong.

"Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."

The 'Radioactive' hitmaker insisted his relationship with Aja isn't "perfect", but said all couples have their flaws.

He added: "No relationship is perfect. Sometimes it doesn't work out and that's okay; sometimes people separate for a little bit and they end up deciding to get back together and that's okay. We have this obsession with perfection right now. I think that's really dangerous because then everybody has false expectations and hopes for this beautiful, perfect marriage or life partner, and it's just going to be perfect - and that's just not the case."