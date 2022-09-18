Queen Consort Camilla will remember the late Queen Elizabeth's "wonderful blue eyes" and "unforgettable" smile in a televised tribute.

The 75-year-old royal - who is married to King Charles - has pre-recorded a message reflecting on her mother-in-law's "difficult position" of being a "solitary woman" in a world heavily dominated by male leaders, which will air on the BBC on Sunday (18.09.22) evening shortly before the national minute's silence at 8pm.

Camilla will reflect: "She's been part of our lives forever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.

“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

The Queen Consort will then make a more personal observation of the late monarch, who passed away on 8 September aged 96.

She will continue: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.

“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

In February this year, the queen admitted it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla - who was then known as the Duchess of Cornwall - take on the role of Queen Consort when Charles succeeded her as monarch, following years of speculation as to how his second wife would be addressed.

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee, she said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

And Charles - who married Camilla in 2005 - later said he was "deeply conscious of the honour" awarded by his mother.

He said: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."