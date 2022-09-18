Melanie C regrets not being more outspoken.

The 48-year-old singer - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - is glad to see her 13-year-old daughter Scarlet's generation speaking out on issues affecting them and wishes she'd done the same.

Speaking to heat magazine, she said: "In all areas of my life, I wish I'd been more vocal.

"It's really important to be strong, follow your instincts, and speak out.

"I think people are doing that more now - I think we live in a society where things are changing, and my daughter's generation are definitely more outspoken.

"That's where I have the most regrets."

The '2 Become 1' singer admits there have been times when she's disagreed with her bandmates - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - but she insists it would be "strange" if they had the "same beliefs" about everything.

Asked about feeling "silenced within the band" and asked if she's felt "frustrated" by something her bandmates have said to the press, she said: "Even now this happens!

"Often, if one Spice Girl does or says something, it reflects on all of us, which is ridiculous, because the band is about individuality.

"We're all different, we have different personalities, and different beliefs in certain areas.

There's a lot we share, obviously.

"The band is about inclusivity, the LGBTQ+ community, of which we are allies, and obviously fighting for girls' equality.

"So yeah, there are certain things where do really share the same beliefs.

"But then there are other things where we have very different beliefs.

"I think it's really bizarre to think we all think the same thing about everything.

"You know, we are very different people."