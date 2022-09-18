Microsoft has confirmed 'GoldenEye' won't have online multiplayer on the Xbox.

The gaming giant has clarified the situation after the news a recreation of the iconic N64 shooter is coming to Xbox consoles, and despite the Switch version supporting online multiplayer, that won't be the case across the board.

In a statement to The Verge, they said: "Xbox is excited to bring 'GoldenEye 007' to Xbox Game Pass for the very first time - a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title.

"While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of 'GoldenEye 007' on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill."

Earlier this week, Rare studio head Craig Duncan gave some details on how the game will be updated for a new generation.

He explained: "The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full