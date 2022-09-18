Tilda Swinton has paid her respects at Queen Elizabeth's lying in state.

The 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' actress - who was a childhood friend and classmate of the late Princess Diana - was spotted queuing with members of the public in London on Saturday (17.09.22) and later in the evening, she was spotted on the BBC's livestream footage of Westminster Hall in London taking a few moments of reflection

The 61-year-old star was dressed all in black and bowed her head when she reached the coffin of the queen, who died on 8 September aged 96.

Tilda isn't the only famous face to have attended the queen's lying in state.

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Susannah Reid queued for seven hours with her mother, while footballing legend David Beckham admitted he had mistakenly thought joining the line at 2am on Friday (16.09.22) morning would mean a shorter wait.

He said: "I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind.

"The people here are all ages. There was an 84-year-old lady walking around. There was a 90-year-old gentleman walking around. Everybody wants to be here to be a part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us."

David dressed in a suit for his long wait, because he said his grandfather Joseph West – a staunch royalist who died in 2009 at the age of 83 - would have done the same.

The sportsman, who met the Queen several times as England football captain and received his OBE from her in 2003, spoke about why it was important for him to pay his respects.

He said: "Every time we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my armband, and we sang God save our Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time we did it, it was something special.

"So this day was always going to be difficult. It’s difficult for the nation, it’s difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today. Because it’s special to be here, to celebrate and to hear the different stories that people have to say."