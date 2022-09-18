Prince Andrew will miss Queen Elizabeth's "humour."

The 62-year-old royal - who is the son of Her Late Majesty and her late husband Prince Philip as well as the brother of King Charles - paid tribute to the "nation's mother" following her death at the age of 96 on September 8 after a reign of 70 years.

Speaking on the eve of her funeral on Sunday (18.09.22), he said: "Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on, honouring their respect.

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humour.”

Prince Andrew - who was married to Sarah Duchess of York from 1986 until 1996 and has Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, with her - concluded that he will always hold the Queen "close to [his] heart" and acknowledged his older brother King Charles, who immediately acceded to the throne upon his mother's death.

He added: "As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide. God save the King."