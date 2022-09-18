Mourners who have not already joined the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth have been told not to "set off."

The late monarch - who died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign - is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London before her funeral on Monday (19.09.22) and mourners wishing to pay their respects are currently facing a wait time of at least nine and a half hours, but the DCMS has warned against joining now as the queue is set to close permanently.

In a tweet, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: " HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 5:00PM, 18 Sep

"Queuing time is at least 9.5 hours Queue end is in Southwark Park"

Prior to the tweet sent out on Sunday (18.09.22) afternoon, members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the monarch had initially been warned that they needed to be in the queue by 12:30am on Monday (19.09.22) in order to make it into Westminster Hall before it closes at 6:30am,

Over the course of the last week, two vigils had been held at the historic hall, first with the Queen's children standing by her coffin in silence as members of the public filed past before her grandchildren repeated the procedure on Wednesday.

King Charles - who acceded to the throne the moment his mother passed -

was near the head of the coffin while his ypinger siblings Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were arranged on the

other sides.

Eugenie and Beatrice - who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess York, - could be seen on the platform to the side of the coffin along with their cousins Zara and Peter.

Just 24 hours later, Prince William - who is now heir apparent following his father's accession to the throne - stood at the head of the coffin and his younger brother, Prince Harry, at the foot.

Near to William were Zara and Peter, the children of Anne, Princess

Royal and Mark Phillips.

Harry, meanwhile, stood close to Beatrice and Eugenie, and Louise and Severn, the Earl and Countess of Wessex's children, stood halfway along the coffin.