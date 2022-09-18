Big Ben failed to ring out as planned to signify the nationwide silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

The London landmark was due to strike at 8pm as the country prepared to undertake a minute's silence to remember Her Late Majesty - who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign - but remained silent in what has been described as a "technical issue."

A Parliament spokesperson said in a statement: "Big Ben failed to strike at 8pm as planned. We have investigated this as a matter of urgency and have identified a minor technical issue."

The Westminster landmark - which initially featured a tower known as the Clock Tower but it was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 in honour of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee - is set to ring out once a minute for 96 minutes on Monday (19.09.22) in honour of the funeral but the statement added that the bell will be "tested" ahead of the ceremony in light of the technical hitch but insiders remain "confident" that the tolling will not be affected.

The statement continued: "We will be testing the bell again later tonight and are confident that it will not affect the tolling tomorrow during the state funeral procession."

During the minute's silence, Prime Minister Liz Truss could be seen outside 10 Downing Street with her head bowed alongside her husband Hugh O'Leary, while mourners filing past the coffin at Westminster Hall all stood still for the duration of the moment.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will begin as an hour-long service at 11am on Monday, with the event being streamed on BBC One from 7:58am.