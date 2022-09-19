Mike Myers is "still gutted" over the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The 59-year-old Canadian actor had not left home since the British monarch's passing aged 96 on September 8, until Sunday (18.09.22), when he attended the premiere of his new movie 'Amsterdam' in New York City, because he's been left devasted by the huge loss.

He said: “I still am gutted, to be honest.

“I haven’t been out, this is the first time I’ve been out.

“She was a permanent part of my life. She was on our money, every airport, every hockey rink."

The 'Wayne's World' star explained why the queen meant so much to him and his parents.

He added to Page Six: “My parents were WWII vets and it meant so much to my parents that she served [as a mechanic] during the war.

“My dad was in the royal engineers and my mum was in the Royal Air Force and that meant the family stayed [in London during the German air raids], that said everything.”

At the age of 18 in 1944, a year before WWII ended, the then-Princess Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) and trained as a truck driver and mechanic.

The queen's state funeral will take place at 11am today (19.09.22) with a committal service taking place at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.

The coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey on the gun carriage previously used at the funerals of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, George VI, Winston Churchill and Earl Mountbatten.

The King and senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin on its short journey to Westminster Abbey, where world leaders, emergency service workers, representatives of the Commonwealth and the queen's charity patronages will join the wider royal family for a televised service.

Lessons will be read by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Scotland.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will be played, followed by a two-minute silence to be observed across the country. A lament played by the queen's piper will then mark the end of the service.

National Health Service (NHS) staff have been given the honour of walking in front of the coffin when it then begins its journey to Windsor, travelling from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

They will be joined in the procession by officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and members of the British Armed Forces

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the public are expected to line the route up the Long Walk from the Shaw Farm Gate.

The committal ceremony will also be televised but the interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel will not.

During the committal service, the Crown Jeweller will remove the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre from the coffin and place them on the High Alter, before the Lord Chamberlain breaks his stick of office over the coffin and it is lowered into the royal vault out of view.

The queen and Philip's coffins will later be moved to the chapel where they will be interred together.