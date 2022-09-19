A mother and daughter were the last people to join the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state.

The late monarch - who died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70-year-reign - has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday (14.09.22) and mother and daughter Christine Rogers, 62, and Sarah Rogers, 29, were the last of the estimated 400,000 people to have been given access to the queue as entry closed at 10.41pm on Sunday (18.09.22).

A volunteer handed Christine the last wristbands as he said: "You are the last person to join the queue" and she replied: "Oh bless you!" as both cheers and cries could be heard from the hundreds of mourners behind her, who had missed out on the chance to file past Her Majesty's coffin before the mother and duo were eventually applauded by the crowds.

Over the course of the last few days, mourners have faced a waiting time of up to 30 hours and Chrstine - who travelled nearly 100 miles from Ipswich to join the queue at 10am on Sunday - admitted she "wouldn't have dreamt" of becoming the last person to be granted entry.

Her daughter Sarah told The Sun newspaper: "It means a lot to get through the queue and pay our respects. She's been a constant in my life and in my mum's life so we felt like we needed to come and say goodbye. We went the wrong way at first but eventually we found the queue. It means a lot to get through the queue and pay our respects."

A messaged shared by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport stated: "The queue to attend the Lying-in-State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has now closed. Live streams are available to watch online and on TV if you are not already in the queue."

The doors to Westminster Hall officially closed at 6.30am on Monday as the last few mourners filed through, with the state funeral to take place at 11am at Westminster Abbey.