Sir Ben Kingsley thinks there is something "pure" about his MCU character.

The 78-year-old actor has starred as jester Trevor Slattery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Iron Man 3' and ' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and joked that while he hasn't actually told his character that he will be returning to the comic book franchise for a third in upcoming series 'Wonder Man', it is the "child" in him that resonates with the audience.

"Well I haven't actually broken the news to Trev that he is about to embark on his third incarnation but if I could find him in a pub in Liverpool, I should tell him, gently and quietly in a corner 'Trev, we're on. Let me speculate on why [there is a love for the MCU

]. Like 'Dhali', there is something of the child in Trev and there is something pure in Trev and perhaps that touches the unconscious in the audience. That's probably a ludicrous answer, but I had a go!"

Meanwhile, the 'Gandhi' star is now taking on the title role of painter Salvador Dalí in 'Daliland' and explained that the scenes in which he portrayed the late art legend dying as one of the most "extraordinary days" in his 50-year career.

He told Collider: "I reproduced documentary footage of Dali in the hospital and I was allowed to recreate that scene in the hospital as myself portraying Dali dying, That, for me, was one of the most extraordinary days of my career. I will remember that day forever."