Danny Boyle "persuaded" Queen Elizabeth to take part in the 007 sketch for the Olympics.

The late monarch - who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70 year reign - appeared alongside James Bond star Daniel Craig back in 2012 as part of a sketch for the opening of the 2012 Olympics in London which saw her go on a mission with the legendary spy before a stand-in was seen skydiving into the London Stadium, with acclaimed director Danny Boyle having been the one to persuade Her Late Majesty to take part in the first place.

Lord Sebastian Coe, who served as London Organising Committee for the Olympics, said: "There isn't a day that goes by without somebody somewhere in the world asking me about this. A whole heap of people still believe that she genuinely jumped from the helicopter. It was an extraordinary moment because Danny Boyle, who was our director, it was the only day during the seven-year period of preparation of the games that I felt the globe wobble. He came in and said 'I've done some market research and it shows that the Queen and James Bond, in that order, are the global iconic figures' and I was fine until that moment when he said 'Wouldn't it be great if we could get them to jump out of a helicopter?'. And in fairness, it was Danny who got it across the line. There are lots of things that are said about it but it was actually Danny who persuaded her."

Speaking on the day of the Queen's funeral (19.09.22), Sebastian went on to explain that he was initially showed potential ideas for the skit to Anne, Princess Royal - who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip - and was only asked one question when she saw the plans.

He told BBC News "My first role was to take the Princess Royal through the creative thoughts and I remember these sort of hammed up drawings and the only question I got was 'What kind of helicopter?'"