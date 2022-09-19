Around 200 people who were recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours this year will be part of the congregation at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

The late monarch's funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey at 11 am today (19.09.22).

The Order of Service was confirmed on September 18, and as well as Heads of State and Overseas Government Representatives, key workers who worked on the frontline amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be in attendance at the service as the world says a final goodbye to Britain's longest-serving sovereign, who died aged 96 on September 8.

The Royal Family website notes: "The State Funeral Service will be attended by Heads of State and Overseas Government Representatives, including Foreign Royal Families, Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers. Other representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth, the Orders of Chivalry including recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross, Government, Parliament, devolved Parliaments and Assemblies, the Church, and Her Majesty’s Patronages will form the congregation, along with other public representatives.

"Almost 200 people who were recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this year will also join the congregation, including those who made extraordinary contributions to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and have volunteered in their local communities."

The running order is as follows: "The State Funeral Service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. During the Service, the Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read Lessons. The Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say Prayers. The Sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the Commendation. The Dean of Westminster will then pronounce the Blessing."

The state funeral will be followed by a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor at 4 pm.

Before the final Hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin, and placed on the Altar. After the last Hymn, "The King will place The Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty’s Coffin. At the same time, The Lord Chamberlain will "break" his Wand of Office and place it on the Coffin."

The coffin will then be "lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the Commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces Her Majesty’s styles and titles.

The Sovereign’s Piper will play a Lament and The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing. The National Anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the Service."

The queen is being buried with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30 pm.