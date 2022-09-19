Public viewing areas for Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession have closed after filling to capacity in the hours ahead of the event.

Officials announced shortly after 9am on Monday (18.09.22) that viewing areas have been shut along the route which stretches from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch past The Mall and Buckingham Palace with new arrivals being denied admission and sent to Hyde Park instead where they can watch the procession on a big screen.

A statement posted on London's City Hall Twitter account reads: "All procession viewing areas are now full. There is no entry to any new arrivals. Please follow the stewards and police. If you are in the area or about to arrive, use the dedicated walking route to Hyde Park to watch Her Majesty The Queen's State funeral and procession."

Mourners have been camping out along the route for hours with many staying there overnight to guarantee themselves the chance to watch the funeral procession.

NHS worker Jessica Bawden, 53, was among those who got there early and she said: "I’m not a monarchist but I was very fond of the Queen and so was my mum and gran. They’re both not here anymore so I wanted to go for them."

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets to watch while more than 100,000 are expected to watch from Hyde Park.

Mourners started taking their seats at Westminster Abbey three hours before the funeral was set to begin.

The King’s Guards trooped through the gates of the historic building then the doors were opened shortly after 8am and guests began filing in and sitting down prior to the start time of 11am.

They will be among a congregation of around 2000 expected to attend the service alongside the royal family including King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The couple's youngest child, four-year-old son Prince Louis, will not be attending.

The service at Westminster Abbey in London will be followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.