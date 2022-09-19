Carole and Michael Middleton are among the mourners in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey at around 9am on Monday (19.09.22) with outher VIP guests, two hours before the service is due to begin.

They were followed soon afterwards by Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Consort Camilla.

The trio were all among VIP guests who had met at the Royal Hospital Chelsea before travelling by coach through central London to the venue.

A number of British politicians, past and present, were also among the first arrivals, including Ben Wallace, Nadhim Zahawi and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Celebrities at the funeral include TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

Doors to Westminster Abbey were opened shortly after 8am and around 2,000 people are expected to attend the service alongside the British royal family, including King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The couple's youngest child, four-year-old son Prince Louis, will not be attending.

The opening of the Abbey's doors came 90 minutes after the final members of the public filed past the Queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued throughout the week to pay their final respects to the late monarch - who died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70 year reign - and the lying in state came to an end at 6.30am on Monday (19.09.22).

The Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am on Monday with a committal service taking place at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.