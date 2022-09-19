The military organiser who has been working on Queen Elizabeth's funeral has declared being part of the event is a "true honour".

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw oversees the Army's big ceremonial events in his role as Brigade Major of the Household Division and he has been hard at work preparing for Monday's (19.09.22) state funeral in London and he's now revealed it is the "proudest day" of his 19-year career in the armed forces.

Speaking to Sky News ahead of the funeral, he explained: "I think for all of us involved it is just a day we want to be absolutely perfect ... it’s the proudest day of my life. The most important day of my 19 years in the military so a true honour for all of us."

He also said it's been a busy 10 days as the funeral preparations came together, adding: "It’s a huge day for the armed forces. One of the biggest days in our recent history for all of us. It’s been a busy 10 days but we are set and ready to go.

Right now three and half thousand troops poised and ready to go."

Members of the armed forces have been heavily involved in the lead up to the funeral and on the day the Queen's coffin will be pulled on the State Gun carriage by 98 Royal Navy sailors known as the Sovereign's Guard.

There will be another 40 sailors following behind the gun carriage, which was previously used at the funerals of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, George VI, Winston Churchill and Earl Mountbatten.

The King and senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin on its short journey to Westminster Abbey, where world leaders, emergency service workers, representatives of the Commonwealth and the queen's charity patronages will join the wider royal family for a televised service.

It will be followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.