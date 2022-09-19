The final mourner to honour Queen Elizabeth as she was lying in state was a serving member of the Royal Air Force.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued for hours for the chance to pay their last respects to the late monarch at Westminster Hall in London ahead of her funeral on Monday (19.09.22) and the last to enter the historic building was Christina Heerey, who was the final member of the public to file past the coffin and was followed by Black Rod Sarah Clarke.

Christina told Sky News she actually queued up twice and wanted to be the last in line: "It is an honour. I currently serve in the Royal Air Force so to be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a female to an amazing lady that will never be replaced, it was an honour. Obviously, I swore my allegiance to her and I just feel very proud being in the Air Force and being one of her subjects for her."

She went on: "Walking into the hall the first time, because I went through at 1.15am and felt that I needed to go through again, so I just obviously came through last of all then. It just felt very proud that I was there and just very honoured, very honoured that I was given the privilege to go through again and obviously be the last person."

Christina added that she planned to stay to watch the funeral procession. When asked if she was hoping to stay, she replied: "Yes I will. It will be a long day but well worth it. I'm never going to do this again in my lifetime so, yeah."

The doors officially closed at 6.30am ahead of the funeral at Westminster Abbey which is due to start at 11am.

The coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey on the gun carriage previously used at the funerals of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, George VI, Winston Churchill and Earl Mountbatten.

The King and senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin on its short journey to Westminster Abbey, where world leaders, emergency service workers, representatives of the Commonwealth and the queen's charity patronages will join the wider royal family for a televised service.

It will be followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.