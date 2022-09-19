Energym start-up to turn spinning classes into electricity

Published
2022/09/19 09:00 (BST)

A start-up company known as Energym is to turn spinning classes into electricity.

The Birmingham-based tech company was set up by CEO Will Flint back in 2017 when he saw a woman being attacked in the street and although it wasn't the "best way" to start the year, admitted it had been a big moment "of reflection."

He told UKTN: "It’s not the best way to start a year. But those kind of moments, they teach you a lot. It realigned my focus. I kind of did a big reflection piece. The concept of what we’re doing is to try and unlock a new source of clean power generation, which is currently just going to waste and that is within human power in gyms"

During an average workout one bike can create enough energy to charge an iPhone 12 times, according to the company.

Flint added: "The gym is therapy, it bookends your day. It allows you to just vent any stresses or frustrations of anything going on in your life at that particular moment."

