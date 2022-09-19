Queen Elizabeth's coffin has left Westminster Hall.

The body of the monarch - who died aged 96 on 8 September - has been lying in state since last Wednesday (14.09.22) but it was taken by the state funeral gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service at 10.44am on Monday, towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.

The coffin was followed by the queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princes Charles and Edward, and her grandchildren Prince Willam, the Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips walking on foot behind.

They were followed behind by other senior male royals, including the queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester, her nephew the Earl of Snowdon and Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence.

The wreath on top of the queen's coffin contains, at Charles' request, flowers and foliage taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove.

It includes rosemary for remembrance, myrtle - the ancient symbol of a happy marriage which was cut from a plant frown from a spring used in the queen's 1947 wedding bouquet - and English oak, which symbolises the strength of love.

Also included isscented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

A number of female royals are already at Westminster Abbey, including Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales were accompanied by William and Catherine's eldest children, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.