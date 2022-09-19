Queen Elizabeth's funeral began with the singing of the choir as the late monarch's coffin was brought into Westminster Abbey.

The body of the UK's longest-reigning sovereign - who died aged 96 on 8 September - has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since last Wednesday (14.09.22) and was taken to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service shortly after 10.40am on Monday on a gun carriage towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.

The congregation stood as the funeral service started with the singing of the choir and the coffin was brought into the Abbey followed by the Queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princes Charles and Edward, and her grandsons William, Prince of Wales, Harry, Duke of Sussex walking behind.

The choir sang The Sentences which included the words: "Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts; shut not thy merciful ears unto our prayer; but spare us, Lord most holy, O God most mighty, O holy and most merciful Saviour, thou most worthy Judge eternal, suffer us not, at our last hour, for any pains of death, to fall from thee. Amen."

The bidding was then given by Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster. He told the congregation: "In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties. Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.

He went on: "With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear. Now, in silence, let us in our hearts and minds recall our many reasons for thanksgiving, pray for all members of her family, and commend Queen Elizabeth to the care and keeping of almighty God."

A number of female royals were already at Westminster Abbey, including Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales were accompanied by William and Catherine's eldest children, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.