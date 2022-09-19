Amazon has halted construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024.

The tech giant - which boasts more than 175 fulfillment centres worldwide - had been due to open a slew of new warehouses in the Mediterranean country but those plans have now been stopped for two years.

Without adding any elaboration, Amazon customers received an email that read: "Our commitment to Spain remains.In 2022, we have opened new logistics stations, Amazon Fresh hubs, and a logistics center (in Spain.)", but Spanish media later alleged that residents will have to "wait and see" when it comes to the future of jobs.

Back in June, it was announced that the company was to offer a reported 20,000 more jobs with the opening of the new warehouses.

At the time, Amazon's vice president and general manager for Spain and Italy, Mariangela Marseglia, said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud to continue to offer such a wide variety of professional opportunities to thousands of people in Spain."

Moreover, back in 2012, the company had reveled plans to more than double its payroll in the country to 25,000 workers by 2025.