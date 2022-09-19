Church leaders from across the UK offered prayers for Queen Elizabeth during her funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

Around 2000 mourners gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to the UK's longest-reigning monarch and readings were given by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the sermon was offered by Most Rev. and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

It was followed by prayers from some of the country's most notable religious leaders starting with Rev. Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who praised the Queen's sense of duty.

He said: "Let us give thanks to God for Queen Elizabeth’s long life and reign, recalling with gratitude her gifts of wisdom, diligence, and service."

Ms Shermara Fletcher, Principal Officer for Pentecostal and Charismatic Relations, Churches Together in England, then added: "Confident in God’s love and compassion, let us pray for all those whose hearts are heavy with grief and sorrow."

She was followed by the Right Rev. and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, Bishop of London and Dean of His Majesty’s Chapels Royal, who offered a prayer for King Charles, Camilla Queen Consort and the rest of the royal family, saying: "Let us pray for His Majesty The King and all the Royal Family; that they may know the sustaining power of God’s love and the prayerful fellowship of God’s people."

Also offering prayers were the Rev. Canon Helen Cameron, Moderator of the Free Churches Group and his Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster - who praised the Queen's dedication to the Commonwealth - as well as the Most Rev. and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, Primate of England and Metropolitan and Mark Birch, Minor Canon and Precentor, Westminster Abbey.