James Cameron hopes the re-release of 'Avatar' helps the "resurgence" of cinemas.

A remastered version of the 2009 sci-fi epic will be released in theatres later this month and James wants a new generation to be introduced to the wonders of the big screen.

In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, the 68-year-old director said: "Young film fans never had the opportunity to see it in a movie theatre. Even though they think they may have seen the film, they haven't really seen it.

"And I was pleasantly surprised, not only at how well it holds up but how gorgeous it is in its remastered state."

James is aware that movie viewing habits have changed in the wake of the pandemic and acknowledges that films have to be made with streaming and home access in mind.

The 'Titanic' filmmaker said: "We've got a turn of the world towards easy access in the home, and that has a lot to do with the rise of streaming in general, and the pandemic, where we literally had to risk our lives to go to the movie theatre."

James did point out that audiences are "craving" the return of the cinematic experience after years of disruption due to the global health crisis – ahead of the release of the long-awaited sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in December.

He said: "People are craving that. It's slowly building back. Partly it's been because of a dearth of top titles that people would want to see in a theatre. But 'Avatar' is the poster child for that. This is the type of film that you have to see in a theatre."