An 'Elden Ring' board game is on the way.

Steamforged Games - the firm behind 'Dark Souls', 'Horizon Zero Dawn', and 'Resident Evil' tabletop games, has confirmed a Kickstarter has been created.

Four players will be able to “embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters."

The Kickstarter already has 11326 followers, with further details "coming soon".

The description reads: "Arise now, ye Tarnished."

Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Steamforged Games, said in a press release: “ELDEN RING is a stunning, genre-defining video game, and we are humbled and privileged to be bringing it to your tabletops. To say our team is passionate about the game would be an understatement.

“Our mission is always to deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP. Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration. Prepare to lose hours to this game, and to be glad about it.”