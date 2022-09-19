The Archbishop of Canterbury gave the commendation at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

Justin Welby delivered the final prayers at the service at Westminster Abbey, which entrusted the soul of the deceased to God and included the familiar line: "“Go forth, O Christian soul, from this world”.

He read: "Let us commend to the mercy of God, our maker and redeemer, the soul of Elizabeth, our late Queen.

"Heavenly Father, King of kings, Lord and giver of life, who of thy grace in creation didst form mankind in thine own image, and in thy great love offerest us life eternal in Christ Jesus; claiming the promises of thy most blessed Son, we entrust the soul of Elizabeth, our sister here departed, to thy merciful keeping, in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life, when Christ shall be all in all; who died and rose again to save us, and now liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, in glory for ever. Amen.

"Go forth, O Christian soul, from this world, in the name of God the Father almighty, who created thee; in the name of Jesus Christ, Son of the living God, who suffered for thee; in the name of the Holy Spirit, who was poured out upon thee and anointed thee. In communion with all the blessed saints, and aided by the angels and archangels and all the armies of the heavenly host, may thy portion this day be in peace, and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen."

The choir then sang the next anthem, which like many other musical interludes during the service, had been composed especially for the service.

They sang: "Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Alleluia! Amen."

The Dean of Westminster then concluded the service with the blessing.

He said: "God grant to the living grace; to the departed rest; to the Church, The King, the Commonwealth, and all people, peace and concord, and to us sinners, life everlasting; and the blessing of God almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you and remain with you always. Amen."