Sony's PSVR2 headset won’t play PSVR1 games.

The tech giant has confirmed the PS5-powered virtual reality headset won't have backwards compatibility for the PSVR.

Sony's SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino announced on the 'Official PlayStation Podcast' that it's “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously opened up about the company's VR ambitions.

Jim explained that PlayStation continues to believe in the long-term prospects for VR technology.

He shared: "We like to innovate; we think our community likes us to innovate. I’d turn around the question and say, 'Why not?' For us, it’s a very logical step to take. We’re very excited by it and we think that people who are going to make VR games for our new VR system are going to be very excited too."