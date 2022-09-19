Sony's PSVR2 headset won't have backwards compatibility

Published
2022/09/19 12:00 (BST)

Sony's PSVR2 headset won’t play PSVR1 games.

The tech giant has confirmed the PS5-powered virtual reality headset won't have backwards compatibility for the PSVR.

Sony's SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino announced on the 'Official PlayStation Podcast' that it's “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously opened up about the company's VR ambitions.

Jim explained that PlayStation continues to believe in the long-term prospects for VR technology.

He shared: "We like to innovate; we think our community likes us to innovate. I’d turn around the question and say, 'Why not?' For us, it’s a very logical step to take. We’re very excited by it and we think that people who are going to make VR games for our new VR system are going to be very excited too."

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Westminster Abbey
James Cameron hopes Avatar re-release sparks cinema resurgence
Xbox prices won't be hiked amid 'economically challenged' times
Letitia Wright: Black Panther sequel honours Chadwick Boseman

Recommended