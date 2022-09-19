Queen Elizabeth's funeral came to an end with a poignant performance of 'The Last Post' and a rendition of the 'National Anthem'.

The late monarch was remembered at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey today attended by leaders from around the world and royals including King Charles and William, Prince of Wales - and the moving service was brought to an end with a haunting bugle call of 'The Last Post'.

The congregation of 2000 then sang the 'National Anthem' using the words 'God Save The King' in honour of the new monarch King Charles which was followed by The Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns playing 'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep'.

Around 2000 mourners gathered at the Abbey to pay their final respects to the UK's longest-reigning monarch and readings were given by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the sermon was offered by Most Rev. and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Other speakers included Rev. Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and his Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster.

Guests at the service included politicians and world leaders with US President Joe Biden in attendance along with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Sir Tony Blair.

After the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor for a committal service at St George's Chapel at 4pm and she will then be buried alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.