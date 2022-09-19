Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been transferred to a hearse for its final journey to Windsor on Monday (19.09.22) afternoon.

The monarch's body was taken by gun carriage from her funeral at Westminster Abbey for a military procession through central London, and after arriving at Wellington Arch, the body was moved to the car, and a royal salute took place ahead of the playing of the National Anthem as the vehicle began its journey to Windsor ahead of the Committal Service at 4pm.

The queen's children, led by King Charles, and grandsons Princes William and Harry walked in the procession, while a number of female royals - including Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - travelled by car.

As the procession passed the Cenotaph, the King and his siblings saluted the memorial to soldiers killed in the First and Second World Wars.

Crowds in Whitehall applauded the procession and shouted cheers of 'Hip, Hip Hooray' as it passed, while on Constitution Hill, the members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects waved flowrs.

Buckingham Palace staff waited outside for almost an hour as the cortege passed by the official London residence of the monarch.

As the queen's coffin went through, the staff either curtsied or bowed, before repeating the gesture in honour of the king.

When the hearse travels to Windsor, a back-up vehicle will follow discreetly behind the one carrying the queen's coffin in case of any problems.